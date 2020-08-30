WWE



One week after seeing WWE succeed with a great showing at one of its most pivotal pay-per-views of the year, the company is back with 2020 WWE Payback airing live Sunday night from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The shocking return of Roman Reigns — and his alignment with Paul Heyman — headlines the show as fans wonder whether he will quickly be elevated back to universal champion after taking about five months off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The universal title is one of three championships that will be defended on Sunday night. Bayley & Sasha Banks will put their women’s tag team championships on the line, and Apollo Crews will once again defend his United States championship agains ta member of the Hurt Business (except this time, it’s Bobby Lashley).

As for what will go down Sunday night inside the WWE ThunderDome, you can take a look at our WWE Payback predictions. Keep on reading for how to watch WWE Payback beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch 2020 WWE Payback

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Payback match card