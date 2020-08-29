USATSI



American midfielder Weston McKennie has officially joined Serie A side Juventus from Schalke, the club announced Saturday. CBS Sports first broke the news of the move on Wednesday.

McKennie, 22, joins on loan with a buy option that is expected to be exercised. The deal is until June 30 for a seasonlong loan worth €4.5 million. Then Juve would pay €18.5 million more for his definitive acquisition with up to €7 million more in add-ons if certain objectives are met.

Sources tell CBS Sports that the deal was constructed that way to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules with the club having spent big over the last few summers acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Arhurt.

He becomes the first American to join Juventus. McKennie, who began his pro career at Schalke, joins one of the biggest teams in the world and one aiming to win the Champions League next season.

Juve have won Serie A nine straight seasons.