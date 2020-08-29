Watch Now:

Tiki and Tierney: Could Tua Tagovailoa sitting out be valuable for the Dolphins?

(2:11)

The opening game of the 2020 NFL schedule is still two weeks away, but NFL DFS players can begin gathering information that will help them get the season started on the right foot. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their season against Deshaun Watson at the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10. Finalizing your Chiefs vs. Texans DFS strategy will include plenty of tough questions for NFL DFS players.

Should you go with a proven option like Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Texans running back David Johnson, who scored 20 total touchdowns with Arizona in 2016? Before setting any Thursday Night Football DFS lineups for Texans vs. Chiefs, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine’s Mike McClure. He’s won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top NFL DFS picks, stacks and player pool can help you separate from the pack in this showdown slate.

He’s crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Chiefs vs. Texans DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for NFL Opening Night 2020 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After leading Kansas City to a Super Bowl win last season, the franchise rewarded Mahomes with a massive 10-year extension that could be worth up to a half-billion dollars. The Chiefs are banking on him as their long-term franchise quarterback, and McClure is high on him as a key piece of NFL DFS lineups.

Mahomes has been extremely effective early in the season the past two years. He threw for a combined 13 touchdowns in his first three starts in 2018. In 2019, he threw for a whopping 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 3. Houston ranked 29th in the NFL in passing defense last season (269.2 ypg), so confidently lock Mahomes in as one of your top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. He is best known for his game-changing speed, which can be a major part of his NFL DFS value. He’s recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, and he’ll enter his matchup against the Texans full of confidence.

That’s because Hill torched Houston during the regular season last year. In fact, he caught five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 31-24 loss against Houston last October. Lock him in as one of the top Chiefs vs. Texans DFS picks.

How to set Chiefs vs. Texans DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament picks for Texans vs. Chiefs, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.