The weirdness that is the 2020 season might have peaked Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

In the second game of a doubleheader with the Yankees, Mets shortstop Amed Rosario clubbed a two-run walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman (NYM 4, NYM 3). Yes, the Mets hit a walk-off home run in Yankee Stadium. In the seventh inning no less.

Here’s the video of Rosario’s game-winner:

The Yankees and Mets played a doubleheader Friday to make up one game from last weekend’s series, which was postponed after a Mets player and coach tested positive for COVID-19. That series was to be played at Citi Field, so the Mets were the home team in the makeup game Friday night, hence the walk-off homer in the Bronx.

The last team to win via walk-off while playing in the other team’s stadium was the Nationals in 2009. Their game against the Astros at Nationals Park that May 5 was suspended due to rain and completed on July 9 at Minute Maid Park. Catcher Josh Bard drove in the game-winning run with a ground ball in the 11th inning.

MLB has been forced to revise schedules on the fly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so the Mets were not the first team to be the “home” team in a road ballpark. Earlier this season the Yankees were the home team against the Phillies in Citizens Bank Park. Not until Friday did one of those home teams hit a walk-off homer on the road though.

Surprisingly, Rosario’s homer is only the second walk-off home run in Subway Series history. Russell Martin hit a walk-off homer as a Yankee against the Mets in 2012. The two teams have played 124 games all-time during interleague play. The Yankees lead the all-time series 71-53.

The Mets won the first game of Friday’s doubleheader as well (NYM 6, NYY 4). The Yankees have lost seven straight games to fall four games behind the Rays in the AL East. They’re only a half-game up on the third place Blue Jays.

The Yankees and Mets are playing five games in three days this weekend. They’ll play another doubleheader Sunday, and they’re also giving up a mutual off-day Thursday to make up one more game.