The New York Jets are set to make another move to add some depth to their stable of wide receivers. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets will sign former Colts, Jaguars, Steelers, and Panthers wide receiver Donte Moncrief once he passes through the league’s coronavirus protocol.

Moncrief spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Indianapolis, contributing at varying levels depending on the season. His best year came in 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns. He then spent the 2018 season with the Jaguars and split his time in 2019 between the Steelers (five games) and Panthers (three games).

New York has spent both free-agent dollars and draft capital this offseason to upgrade Sam Darnold’s infrastructure, bringing in several new offensive linemen and also attempting to give him more reliable pass-catchers. The Jets had previously signed Breshad Perriman, who is coming off the most impactful season of his career, and drafted former Baylor wideout Denzel Mims. They also signed former Bills, Patriots, and Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The word out of Jets camp has been that slot man Jamison Crowder is still the team’s No. 1 wideout, with Perriman and everyone else — including Vyncint Smith, Braxton Berrios, and undrafted free agent Lawrence Cager — working in behind him. Moncrief seems unlikely to firmly establish himself as a starter, but he could provide some valuable depth and/or challenge for snaps as the No. 3 or 4 receiver, if he can get up to speed quickly.