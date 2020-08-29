Getty Images



Everton are currently looking to sign Colombian midfielder and former Real Madrid splash signing James Rodriguez. The news comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano.

The interest comes just after the club signed Napoli midfielder Allan for a reported 25 million euros plus some add-ons. The question no comes from whether Real Madrid can get the midfielder to agree to a move, as Romano notes below.

Rodriguez has been with Real Madrid since 2014, after he proclaimed his love for the club following the end of the World Cup in Brazil that year. After much initial fanfare, he saw his appearances for the club diminish over time as a result of repeated injuries he picked up. Eventually, he was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2017 for a two year spell. He returned to Spain for the 2019-20 season, where he made five appearances during the club’s La Liga-winning campaign — though that also meant he left Bayern only to have his former club win the Champions League.

This move would also be a reunion of sorts between James and Carlos Ancelotti, who served as manager of Real Madrid when the then-23-year-old moved to Los Blancos. Though Ancelotti, who now serves as the manager of Everton, didn’t last long in Madrid, he spoke very highly of the Colombian in his autobiography.

“People think that I played James because the [Real Madrid] president had spent a lot of money on him after the World Cup, but I was not influenced by that,” he wrote, per Goal.

“Money does not matter once the player is at the club; I wanted James on the wing for his talents as a footballer. He is a hard worker and not selfish at all: an authentic professional.”

It could be just the boost the player needs for his downward sliding career.