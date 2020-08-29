Getty Images



Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the Women’s FA Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as part of a doubleheader that capped off with Arsenal and Liverpool in the men’s Community Shield. The Chelsea-Man City match marked the first time Women’s FA Community Shield was played since 2008 and the first time the match has taken place at the historic grounds of Wembley Stadium in London.

The revival of the Women’s FA Community Shield was highlighted by second-half goals from Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert, and several missed opportunities from Sam Kerr in a 2-0 win for Chelsea.

The match shifted in Chelsea’s favor in the second half when Manchester City’s Jill Scott was sent off at the hour-mark after a second match booking for a foul on Ji So-Yun, giving Chelsea a player advantage. The Blues would score just minutes later thanks to a brilliant goal courtesy of Millie Bright from distance.

Take a look at how the goal beat the keeper:

United States women’s national team midfielder Sam Mewis saw a little over 20 minutes of playing time as she was subbed on shortly after Bright’s go-ahead goal. Chelsea would eventually put the nail in the coffin after Cuthbert subbed on in the 72nd minute. The Scottish international scored in first minute stoppage time before full time to secure the win.

This could be the first of many titles for Chelsea this season as the team looks forward now to the first two rounds of fixtures in FA WSL with the Women’s Championship for the 2020-21 season having been announced. The games will kick off the first weekend of September with the opening FAWSL game seeing last season’s champions Chelsea on the road to face Manchester United.