Watch Now:

2020 Fantasy Beat: Chicago Bears

(6:10)

The Chicago Bears starting quarterback competition will last until head coach Matt Nagy has to make a decision. Nagy revealed after Chicago’s preseason scrimmage at Soldier Field on Saturday that the starting quarterback will not be announced prior to the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions, meaning Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will not know their role on the depth chart by the time training camp concludes next week.

Nagy also declined to say whether Trubisky or Foles has performed better in camp, leaving even more uncertainty outside the Bears organization on which quarterback will take the field come Week 1.

The Bears could be committed to Foles given the reworked contract the former Super Bowl MVP received this offseason. Foles has three years and $24 million remaining on his contract, with $21 million still guaranteed. He can also void the 2021 and 2022 seasons based off performance, granting him the ability to seek more money if he has a good season in Chicago. Of course, winning the starting quarterback job will go a long way toward Foles accomplishing the task.

Chicago also has a reason to stick with Trubisky for another season, just three years after the franchise traded up and selected him No. 2 overall. Trubisky greatly regressed in 2019, with his completion percentage falling from 66.6% to 63.2%, touchdown passes from 24 to 17, and yards per attempt from 7.4 to 6.1 — the lowest amongst the 32 quarterbacks that qualified for that statistic in the NFL. Trubisky’s 17 touchdown passes was the lowest among quarterbacks who started 15 games, and his touchdown percentage of 3.3% was the third-lowest in the league.

In three seasons, Trubisky is 23-18 as a starting quarterback, completing 63.4% of his passes for 48 touchdowns to 29 interceptions for an 85.8 passer rating. He is playing under the fifth-year club option on his rookie contract, so Trubisky’s future in Chicago hangs on winning the starting quarterback job.

Whether Nagy chooses Trubisky or Foles, the Bears will hide that information as long as they possibly can — even if it’s until the day the team kicks off the 2020 regular season.