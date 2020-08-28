Watch Now:

Joe Mixon Missing Practices With Migraines

(1:06)

It’s no secret that having a strong stable of running backs on your fantasy roster oftentimes sets you up for success over the course of the season. That’s why it’s common to see all of the elite backs come off the board early and often during drafts. To really separate yourself from the rest of the owners in your league, however, you’ll need to strike it big by finding a hidden gem in the later rounds. While it’s not easy to do, it’s also not impossible.

Searching for those late-round gems was the topic of discussion on the latest Pick Six Podcast as they put a bow on “fantasy week” (listen to the full episode below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness). Evan Silva from Establish The Run joined host Will Brinson and the two talked about a number of intriguing options that you may be able to find later on in drafts. The back that both Brinson and Silva consider to have the potential of being a league-winner is Patriots second-year running back Damien Harris, who has been putting together a strong training camp in New England.

“I think the offensive line is going to be good in New England,” Silva said. “They did lose Marcus Cannon to an opt-out, but he was probably one of their weaker links on the offensive line. They are getting back David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn is back at left tackle, and their guards are studs in Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney wearing the franchise tag.”

He added: “I think the signing of Cam Newton injected a lot of upside into that offense and the defense, I think, is still going to be very, very good. That will lead to more positive game scripts for Damien Harris.”

Of course, Harris, who Silva thinks should be targeted in the 10th or 11th round, will need to beat out incumbent starting running back Sony Michel, who made his return off PUP this week. If he’s able to do so, the former third-round pick out of Alabama could be looking at double-digit touchdown upside.

For more fantasy-related news, check out “Fantasy Football Today in 5,” a brand new podcast that’ll give you quick-hitting fantasy news and analysis in just five minutes. And be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy Football Today Draft Kit for everything you need to know to dominate your league.