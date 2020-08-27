Watch Now:

Highlights: Game 1, Yankees at Braves

(1:28)

Wednesday was not a very good day for the New York Yankees. They lost the day portion of the doubleheader to the Braves, 5-1 (box score), while only collecting two hits. In the nightcap, they only managed one run on five hits and blew the 1-0 lead in the sixth inning to lose 2-1 (box score). They also had to remove Aaron Judge from the game with a calf injury.

Asked after the game if Judge would have to spend more time on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone said it’s possible (via Meredith Marakovitz).

Take note this was the day Judge returned from the injured list with a calf injury. He might have to go right back. If he does, he’ll join Gleyber Torres, D.J. LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Kyle Higashioka, James Paxton, Zack Britton, Luis Avilan and Tommy Kahnle. Yes, they’ve been plagued by injuries again.

When Judge has played this season, he’s been excellent. He’s hitting .292/.343/.738 with nine homers, 20 RBI and 16 runs in just 19 games.

We’ve already seen what the Yankees will do without Judge and the answer is mostly Clint Frazier getting into the lineup. It’s gone well so far from that aspect. Frazier is hitting .300/.364/.600 with three doubles and two homers in 33 plate appearances. He can rake, though he doesn’t have Judge’s power. Few do.

As for the Yankees, they’ve now lost five straight and have relinquished first place to the Rays, against whom the Yankees are 1-6 this season. They’ll get a day off to lick their wounds and then start a three-game series against the Mets in Yankee Stadium Friday. After that? They host the Rays. The weekend would be a good time to get things right.