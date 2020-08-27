Wednesday night three Major League Baseball games — Brewers vs. Reds, Dodgers vs. Giants, Mariners vs. Padres — were postponed as players joined their NBA brethren to protest racial injustice in America following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police. Others like Jason Heyward and Matt Kemp sat out their games.

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight,” MLB said in a statement. “Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

There will be more postponements Thursday. The Philadelphia Phillies will not play their game against the Washington Nationals, reports Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phillies players made the decision on their own and did not consult with the Nationals. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports the Phillies will hold a light workout Thursday before heading home.

“I would tell them to go with their heart,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters, including Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, when asked about Wednesday’s protests. “Feelings are feelings. They’re never right or wrong. They’re just feelings. You have to go with your heart and what your heart tells you. I would support them with whatever they did.”

The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers also will not play Thursday’s game to protest racial injustice, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle first reported the A’s were seriously considering sitting out Thursday’s game. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports MLB and the MLBPA spoke Thursday morning to discuss the player protests.

Furthermore, the Boston Red Sox are strongly considering sitting out Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Passan says the two clubs are currently discussing the situation and have expressed full support for each other either way. Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ says the Red Sox will play Thursday.

“Full support of it,” Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said when asked about the protests, according to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “Obviously things are going to hit a lot closer location-wise. Obviously it hits a lot closer African-American-wise as well. So there’s feelings. There’s a lot of things that go on and a lot of things that you think about.”

Bradley has apparently made the decision not to play in Thursday night’s game one way or the other, reports ESPN’s Marly Rivera. He has been the driving force behind the team’s possible protest.

“I am the only Black person on this team,” Bradley said, according to Smith. “So I kind of feel like it’s my responsibility to address it in certain situations just so people can see what I feel and the things that I think about. I can take it on.”

Bradley added the Red Sox did not have a team meeting to discussing sitting out Wednesday’s game because they were already out on the field and had begun warmups by time Brewers players had chosen to sit out their game. He did say he spoke to manager Ron Roenicke and catcher Kevin Plawecki about things before Wednesday’s game.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters, including the Associated Press, the team is “going to talk to the players” about the protests. “We’re going to discuss it and see where we go with this,” he added.

MLB has not yet confirmed whether any games will not be played Wednesday night. There are 15 games on the schedule, including four doubleheaders.