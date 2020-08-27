An important Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday evening in Edmonton. The puck drops for this 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup at Rogers Place at 9:45 p.m. ET. Vegas stormed out to a 1-0 lead in the series with a convincing 5-0 victory. But Vancouver responded with a 5-2 win in Game 2 to even the series.

William Hill lists Vegas as the -190 favorite on the money line, with Vancouver going off at +170 in the latest Golden Knights vs. Canucks odds. The over-under for total goals expected is six. Before making any Canucks vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Golden Knights vs. Canucks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NHL odds and trends for Canucks vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Canucks money line: Vegas -190, Vancouver +170

Golden Knights vs. Canucks puck line: Vancouver +1.5

Golden Knights vs. Canucks over-under: 6 goals

LV: 8-2 record this postseason

VAN: Returned over $800 for money-line backers this season

Why you should back the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights enter Game 3 coming off a disappointing 5-2 loss on Tuesday where Vegas actually dominated the puck with a 64.3 percent Corsi For percentage. In general, the Golden Knights have absolutely dominated the puck at even strength in the NHL bubble, winning the Corsi battle in nine out of 10 games and winning Fenwick in every game they’ve played.

Vegas has some of the most balanced lines in the NHL with production coming from each of their top-three forward units. Third-line winger Alex Tuch has found the back of the net in each of the last three games he’s played and getting productivity from the spot in the lineup certainly bodes well considering the way Vegas’ top six has dominated throughout the season.

Why you should back the Canucks

Meanwhile, Vancouver has been all about high-quality chance creation and conversion. In Game 2, the Canucks generated nine high-danger chances at even strength and found the back of the net on three of them. Captain Bo Horvat has been leading by example throughout this postseason, with eight goals already in the NHL bubble including two in the 5-2 win on Tuesday.

At the other end, Jacob Markstrom has been absolutely sensational throughout the playoffs with the exception of a 5-0 loss in Game 1. He stopped 38 of 40 attempts on Tuesday and turned away nine high-danger scoring chances at even strength without letting any in. Hot goaltending is hockey’s great neutralizer, and few in the NHL are playing as well as Markstrom at the moment.

How to make Golden Knights vs. Canucks picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Canucks vs. Golden Knights? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Canucks money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.