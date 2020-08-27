After opening the series with a surprising 4-0 win in Game 1 and then falling 4-3 in overtime in Game 2, the New York Islanders will look to take a 2-1 lead in the NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Thursday evening against the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck drops for Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Philadelphia defenseman Philippe Myers scored the game-winner in Game 2 just 2:40 into overtime.

William Hill lists both Philadelphia and New York at -110 on the money line in the latest Flyers vs. Islanders odds. The over-under for total goals expected is five. Before making any Islanders vs. Flyers picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Flyers vs. Islanders. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NHL odds and trends for Islanders vs. Flyers:

Flyers vs. Islanders money line: Philadelphia -110, New York -110

Flyers vs. Islanders puck line: Philadelphia +1.5

Flyers vs. Islanders over-under: 5 goals

PHI: Returned over $1,300 for money-line backers this season

NYI: Have just three losses since the season resumed

Why you should back the Flyers

Staring at a potential 0-2 hole, the Flyers responded in a huge way in overtime in Game 2. It took under three minutes to find the back of the net and even the series. In that game, Philadelphia started fast, scoring three first-period goals, but then ultimately let that lead slip away.

Goalie Carter Hart has shown the ability to keep the Flyers in any game. He posted two shutouts in Philadelphia’s series win over Montreal and gave up two or fewer goals in all four wins in that series. If he’s locked in on Thursday, the Flyers have a great chance to get the victory in what should be a tight matchup.

Why you should back the Islanders

That doesn’t necessarily make Philadelphia the best value on the Flyers vs. Islanders money line, however. Hart has had some tough games as well, like when the Islanders scored four times in the Game 1 victory in this series. Montreal also posted five goals twice in the last round against Philadelphia.

A balanced New York offense will look to get a lot of pucks to the net and try to shake Hart’s confidence. Left wing Josh Bailey leads New York with 11 points in the postseason, but five total skaters have recorded eight or more points. With an 8-3 overall record in the postseason thus far, New York is no longer looked at as an underdog.

How to make Flyers vs. Islanders picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Islanders vs. Flyers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Flyers vs. Islanders money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.