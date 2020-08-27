MLB DFS players expecting to ride Aaron Judge the rest of the season might have to re-evaluate, as the Yankees outfielder could be headed back to the injured list after appearing to re-injure his right calf against the Braves on Wednesday night. Judge is hitting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs this season, but a trip back to the IL would blast a major hole in MLB DFS rosters. Three of the Yankees’ best players — shortstop Gleyber Torres, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and infielder DJ LeMahieu (left thumb sprain) — are already on the 10-day IL.

Even without those high-profile Yankees players available, Thursdays MLB DFS slates have 15 games scheduled that stock the MLB DFS player pool to capacity.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure was on Cubs outfielder Ian Happ in his lineup. The result: Happ went 3-for-4 with a run scored against the Tigers. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, Aug. 27

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 27

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Biggio is hitting .275 with six home runs and 16 RBIs this season. That is a bump up from Biggio’s rookie season, as he hit .234 with 16 home runs in 100 games in 2019.

Biggio’s slash line is up across the board as he settles into MLB pitching, as he his hitting 41 points higher, recording an on-base percentage 33 points higher, slugging 76 points higher and recording an OPS 109 points higher than 2019. Biggio and the Blue Jays get the Red Sox again Thursday, a team Biggio has hit two home runs against this season. McClure loves Biggio’s potential Thursday, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Semien is hitting .234 with five home runs and 12 RBIs this season. Semien is hitting better on the road this season, posting a .281 average with three homers and nine RBIs away from Oakland.

Semien and the surging Athletics get the struggling Rangers again Thursday, a team he is hitting .320 against in 2020. Semien also hits right-handers like Rangers starter Jordan Lyles well, as Semien has notched all but two of his RBIs and all four of his doubles against right-handers this season. With a favorable matchup and a first-place team behind him, Semien is a strong choice for your MLB DFS rosters.

MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 27

An undervalued player is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure’s complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.