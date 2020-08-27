Watch Now:

Impact Of NBA Postponing Playoff Games On Wednesday

(8:51)

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have voted not to play the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Their decision comes after the players held an all hands on deck meeting late on Wednesday night. Every other team, however, voted to continue playing.

In a dramatic scene, LeBron James led the Lakers and Clippers out of the room, while Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem argued that the season could not go on without them, per Charania. The meeting ended “ugly” according to a report from David Aldridge of The Athletic.

To open the emotional meeting, players spoke with the family of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin man who was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. As of now, there are no concrete plans moving forward, but at the minimum, it appears that Thursday’s playoff games will be postponed, according to a Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Earlier in the day, in response to Blake’s shooting, and the deaths of two protestors from vigilante violence on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic. A short time later, the rest of the day’s games were postponed. While players across the league were supportive on social media, there was reportedly frustration about the way they blindsided the rest of the league, per Charania.

The NBA will be holding a special board of governors meeting on Thursday morning where discussions on continuing the season will be continued.