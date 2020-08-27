Watch Now:

The Seattle Seahawks were without their prized offseason acquisition during Wednesday’s practice at training camp, but it had nothing to do with the player’s desire for a long-term contract. Coach Pete Carroll revealed to reporters this afternoon that All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was not active on the field because of — wait for it — a recent kitchen accident.

Adams, who sported a protective club on his left hand on Tuesday, accidentally cut his finger while slicing strawberries this week, according to Carroll, and required stitches. All indications are that the 24-year-old Pro Bowler won’t be sidelined for long, though. Seattle kept Adams out of Wednesday’s practice simply so he wouldn’t have to play with the club he wore Tuesday, per Henderson, and Carroll doesn’t appear to be concerned for the safety’s short-term availability.

“He’s fine,” the coach said, per Henderson. “He’s got to take the stitches out. He’ll be good.”

Active for all but two games through his first three NFL seasons, Adams has been a durable starter since entering the league as the sixth overall draft pick in 2017. No one could’ve predicted that strawberries would’ve been the thing to potentially bring him down, but then again, this minor but scary kitchen-related setback might just reaffirm a bigger-picture reality about Seattle:

The Seahawks, as has been apparent for a while, would probably be better off letting Russ cook.