1. Arsenal — FA Cup champs that are trending in the right direction. For a club like Arsenal, it’s final or bust in the Europa League. Squad is expected to be much improved.

2. Napoli — Coppa Italia champs who finished the season strong. Lots of talent in this side and a clear contender to win the competition.

3. Leicester City — Just missed out on Champions League, and they’ll lose some players, but the Foxes can win this. Brendan Rodgers has this team in a great spot.

4. Villarreal — A team looking to improve under Unai Emery and with the addition of Dani Parejo. Expected to make a very deep run.

5. Real Sociedad — One of the most fun teams to watch in La Liga with so much speed on the outside. Now with David Silva in the middle, they can make some serious noise.

6. Roma — The defense needs a lot of work, but the capitol club should again easily escape the group stage. They could use some help in goal, too.

7. Bayer Leverkusen — Probably not a contender anymore without Kai Havertz. If they can find an average replacement, they will have more than enough to get into the knockout stage.

8. Lille — Losing Gabriel in defense to Arsenal is a big blow, but expect them to make it out of the groups stage pretty comfortably.

9. Hoffenheim — The Bundesliga’s sixth-place team is quite strong, and if Andrej Kramaric can keep up his scoring record, they can contend.

10. Nice — Patrick Vieira’s team had a decent 2019-20 campaign, but the defense conceded nearly two goals a game. In a competition like Europa League, that would prevent them from doing much.

11. CSKA Moscow — Fourth place in Russia doesn’t exactly scream contender, but Adolfo Gaich is a signing that could help this team surprise.

12. Sparta Prague — They looked competitive at times in a tough Champions League group stage, getting draws against Inter Milan and Barcelona. That experience helps.

13. Braga — Huge drop off in Portugal after Benfica and Porto, but with Bruno Viana leading the backline and Nicolas Gaitan now in the side, they have potential to quietly score some upsets.

14. Feyenoord — Lost less games in the Eredivisie last season than any other team with three, including champion Ajax who lost five. They have proven to be able to grind out results.

15. Antwerp — The oldest club in Belgium, founded in 1880. A dedicated fan base but very little success since the 1950s until winning the Belgian Cup on Aug. 1.

16. Sivasspor — A small club with a modest history getting taste of Europa League for the first time in over a decade. Last time in the Europa League was 2008-09 where they lost four of five.

17. Zorya Luhansk — This is a team that can’t even play in their home stadium, displaced due to the war in Eastern Ukraine. Not playing at home makes it even tougher in this competition.