On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the 2019-2020 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming only the second player in team history to get the honor. This is the first time Giannis was awarded DPOY.

In the voting, Antetokounmpo received 432 total points. Anthony Davis, with 200 points, and Rudy Gobert, with 187, came in second and third respectively.

Antetokounmpo said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told him he news in the locker room after Game 4. The Greek Freak said at first he thought he was in trouble, but it turned out to be the opposite.

The 25-year-old has become one of the most recognizable names in the NBA, even if most people can’t spell the name on his jersey without looking it up.

Before the pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Antetokounmpo helped lead his team to a 102.9 defensive rating, a league-best. He averaged 2.0 combined steals and blocks across 30.9 minutes per game.

When the news dropped, some celebrated for Giannis, while others got “AD got robbed” trending on Twitter.

Here are some player and team reactions:

The Bucks might be a little biased but congratulated No. 34.

Shaq says he is showing Giannis some respect.

Kendrick Perkins always has a strong opinion and today was no different. He says AD got robbed and wants to look at the “eye test” rather than stats.

JJ Watt said it was “well deserved.”

Defensive Player of the Year is far from the end goal for the Greek Freak, as the Bucks look to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive. They currently lead the Orlando Magic three games to one.