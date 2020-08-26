Watch Now:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the decision to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in solidarity of the racial injustices and police brutality occurring throughout the country. According to multiple reports, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder also plan to boycott the game.

On Sunday, police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he was opening the door of a parked car in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with his children in the car. Blake survived the shooting, but is in serious condition.

Since the shooting, players have raised their voices to use their platform to help tackle the major issue of race inequality in the United States. The Milwaukee Bucks, with this shooting close to home, took serious action and have decided not to play, at least for now.

Since the NBA resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the wake of social justice protests following the death of George Floyd, players have worn messages of equality and demands of justice and “Black Lives Matter” is painted on the bubble court.

This statement marks four years to the day from when NFL quarterback Coin Kaepernick kneeled for the first time.

Players flooded to social media to show support for the Bucks. Here are some of their reactions:

A handful of NFL players also weighed in as well.