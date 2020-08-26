Getty Images



United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie is set to join Italian club Juventus from Schalke in a move worth in the neighborhood of $20-30 million, Europe-based sources tell CBS Sports. The two clubs have reached a deal for the versatile American midfielder, looking for a step up in his career. The move may be presented as an initial loan with a buy option, sources tell CBS Sports. As a result he would join a Champions League contender loaded with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and more.

There are still a few details to iron out, but our transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports the deal would come through as a €3M loan with an €18M option to buy.

Juventus won Serie A again this season for the ninth straight time. For McKennie, the move from Schalke is a monster one, going from a team viewed as a potential relegation contender in the Bundesliga this season to a team aiming to win everything next season under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

Southampton, West Ham, Newcastle and various Premier League teams expressed interested in McKennie. Hertha Berlin and Monaco also put in offers, but ultimately his destination is Turin. Talks progressed in recent weeks and are set to be finalized this week.

