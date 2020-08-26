Watch Now:

Le’Veon Bell Pulled From Scrimmage

Jets head coach Adam Gase noted following Wednesday’s practice that star running back Le’Veon Bell was pulled from the club’s scrimmage due to hamstring tightness. Gase said that it was simply “precautionary,” which indicates that things are not too serious in his eyes. When you ask Bell, however, he doesn’t seem to think that he has any issue at all. Bell responded to a reporter relaying Gase’s comments on Bell’s hamstring and the back said “ain’t nothin’ wrong with my hamstrings.”

In a couple of follow-up tweets to that remark, Bell seems to suggest that he wasn’t too thrilled with the amount of work he’s received thus far. He stated that he needs to see a lot of work to stay loose and that “I need to PRACTICE to be great in GAMES!!!”

In Bell’s absence during Wednesday’s scrimmage, New York’s offense wasn’t particularly sharp, with Gase staying “that window is gonna close quick” when speaking about the Jets’ time to clean up those miscues prior to the start of the regular season.

As it relates to Bell, his first season with the Jets in 2019 after inking a four-year, $52.5 million deal last offseason didn’t get off to the most prolific start. He averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry through 15 games to go along with 789 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He was impressive in the passing game, hauling in 66 passes for 461 yards and a touchdown, but Bell and Gase seemed to be a bit disjointed at times throughout his first year together in New York. With these comments on Wednesday, it seems like that has carried over some to start 2020.

Along with Bell, New York also has veteran Frank Gore, 2020 fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine, Josh Adams, and Pete Guerriero on the roster at running back.