The New York Giants received bad news on Wednesday, as rookie safety Xavier McKinney suffered a fracture to his left foot. According to the Giants’ official website, McKinney is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday afternoon which will be conducted by foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, McKinney suffered a broken fifth metatarsal, which is on the outside of the foot. Ian Rapoport estimates that McKinney could miss around 10 weeks, which at least leaves the door open for a potential late-season return.

McKinney was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 36 overall pick. The former Alabama star was named first-team All-SEC last season after racking up 95 total tackles and three interceptions. In three seasons for coach Nick Saban, McKinney recorded 175 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

As his stats would indicate, McKinney lined up all over the field during his time in Tuscaloosa. Whether he was in the box, working the slot or acting as the last line of defense as a deep safety, McKinney was sure to make an impact.

“I’ve always said this and I’ll always keep saying it, my biggest comfort zone is I’m comfortable anywhere,” McKinney said last month. “Any zone that I feel like I’m uncomfortable at, I try to make it my comfort zone. But how I play and the way I play, I’m comfortable at any level of the defense. I try not to just pinpoint one thing that I do well. I’m just excited to be ready for wherever the opportunity might be.”

McKinney will now have to wait until much later in the season to get his first action in the NFL.

Unfortunately, McKinney was not the only Giant who suffered an injury this week. Linebacker David Mayo has a torn meniscus in his left knee, and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday. That further weakens the team’s linebacker corps and leaves the defense with more questions.