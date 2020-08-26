Watch Now:

Boomer and Gio: Daniel Jones on the biggest challenges between this year and last

(3:10)

A day after the Detroit Lions cancelled practice to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the New York Giants have altered their own training camp schedule to accommodate discussions about social justice. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, coach Joe Judge delayed the start of Wednesday’s practice by 45 minutes so players and staff could meet — presumably with much of the dialogue centering on what occurred in Kenosha.

The Giants ultimately proceeded with practice according to the wishes of Judge’s player leadership council, per Raanan, but the impromptu meeting still resonated with the team. Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams told Raanan the Giants were well aware of what the Lions did on Tuesday and felt compelled to respond: “We want to do something about it, and something similar to it.”

Judge and the Giants have been organizing community programs pertaining to discussions on racial justice, Raanan added, and the team is intent “to not just speak about it but also be actionable.” This has been true of countless NFL teams this offseason, with league leadership openly encouraging social activism and even urging players to peacefully protest injustice during the season.

The Lions called off their own practice Tuesday in order to highlight Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot at least seven times in the back by a police officer on Sunday, and the nation’s ongoing conversations around systemic racism and police brutality. The Giants’ decision also comes amid widespread calls for change in the NBA, which announced the postponement of all three of its Game 5 playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night after reported player discussions of a boycott.