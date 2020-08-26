After Monday’s 121-106 Game 4 trouncing of the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Bucks are now one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Since surprisingly dropping Game 1 of this series, the Bucks have been all business in each of their last three wins, proving that the loss to the Magic was just a fluke. Reigning MVP — and newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sensational for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton has broken out of his shooting slump the last two games to roll over the Magic.

Orlando will look to keep this series going and try to pull out another shocking win, but with the way Milwaukee has been playing the last few games, that seems like an impossible task.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida

TV: NBATV | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: Bucks -14 | Over/Under: 227 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee has continued to show its strengths in this first-round series against the Magic, and luckily for the Bucks, Middleton has finally gotten it going for this team. In the last two games, the All-Star forward has combined to put up 38 points, far better than the 16 points he combined to score in the first two games of this series. In addition to Middleton’s play, the Bucks’ bench has been incredibly consistent over the course of the series, as they had 11 different players score in double figures in Game 4. Milwaukee is looking like a well-oiled machine after that Game 1 blunder, and after two blowouts against the Magic already, it doesn’t look like that’s going to change.

Magic: The one positive that Orlando can take from this series is that Markelle Fultz has showed improvement with each games throughout this series. He’s put up 15 points twice, and has shown major improvement in his shooting motion, which has resulted in him hitting 3s at a 45.5 percent clip. It’s an incredibly small sample size, but he’s proven that he’s worthy of being Orlando’s starting point guard, and if he continues to improve over the next few seasons, then the Magic can consider the trade they executed for him as a win.

Prediction

Orlando is just way in over its head in this series against Milwaukee, and the Bucks look like world-beaters right now. This series should end today with Milwaukee going on to face the Miami Heat in round two. Pick: Bucks -14