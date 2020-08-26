USATSI



Cornerback Mackensie Alexander left Cincinnati Bengals training camp Tuesday upon learning of his father’s mysterious disappearance while on a berry-picking trip. Alexander was arrested on battery charges Tuesday night after allegedly confronting the man who was last seen with his father, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Per Pelissero, Mackensie’s father Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, came to northwest Okeechobee County in Florida with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left him behind and has since left the county. The Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office is currently undergoing a search for Mackensie’s father.

Per the Lake Okeechobee News, deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four-wheelers, are currently searching for Alexandre. He was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

Alexandre is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

The front runner for the Bengals’ starting slot cornerback job, Alexander has only allowed two touchdown passes when opposing quarterbacks have targeted him over the past two seasons. He allowed just 5.6 yards per target in his final season with the Vikings (2019).

Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year, $3,953,125 deal with the Bengals this offseason. He’s played 55 games in the NFL, recording 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions in four seasons. Alexander was a second-round pick of the Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft.