The UEFA women’s Champions League resumed over the weekend after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a redraw, and came back with four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinals kicked off Tuesday, and only three teams remain in the competition: PSG, Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Below you’ll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results

Fri., Aug. 21

QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Sat., Aug 22

QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon 2, Bayern Munich 1

FINAL

 MATCH REPLAY

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

QUARTERFINAL: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1

FINAL

 MATCH REPLAY

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Tues., Aug. 25

SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg 1, Barcelona 0

FINAL

CBS All Access

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

Wed., Aug. 26

SEMIFINAL: Paris vs Lyon

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access

San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao 

Sun., Aug. 30

FINAL: Wolfsburg vs. TBD

2 p.m. ET

CBS All Access 

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián

