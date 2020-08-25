Getty Images



The UEFA women’s Champions League resumed over the weekend after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a redraw, and came back with four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinals kicked off Tuesday, and only three teams remain in the competition: PSG, Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Below you’ll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.

UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results