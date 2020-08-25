The UEFA women’s Champions League resumed over the weekend after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has shifted to Spain after a redraw, and came back with four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinals kicked off Tuesday, and only three teams remain in the competition: PSG, Lyon and Wolfsburg.
Below you’ll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final on Aug. 30.
UWCL schedule, matchday start times, results
|
Fri., Aug. 21
|
QUARTERFINAL: Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
QUARTERFINAL: Glasgow City 1, Wolfsburg 9
|
FINAL
|
MATCH REPLAY
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Sat., Aug 22
|
QUARTERFINAL: Olympique Lyon 2, Bayern Munich 1
|
FINAL
|MATCH REPLAY
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
QUARTERFINAL: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Arsenal 1
|
FINAL
|MATCH REPLAY
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Tues., Aug. 25
|
SEMIFINAL: Wolfsburg 1, Barcelona 0
|
FINAL
|
CBS All Access
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián
|
Wed., Aug. 26
|
SEMIFINAL: Paris vs Lyon
|
2 p.m. ET
|
CBS All Access
|
San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
|
Sun., Aug. 30
|
FINAL: Wolfsburg vs. TBD
|
2 p.m. ET
|
CBS All Access
|
Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián