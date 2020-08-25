Watch Now:

The NFL has instituted strict protocols for training camp in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow the 2020 season to begin as scheduled. Things have gone according to plan so far, but there was one fairly wild story that made headlines earlier this offseason. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks released rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand earlier this month after he was caught on video attempting to sneak a visitor into the team hotel.

Seattle had previously announced Siverand’s release earlier that week but did not cite a reason for his departure, simply noting that it helped the team trim its offseason roster to 76 players. But video footage, per Pelissero, showed the Oklahoma State product trying to bring a woman into the Seahawks’ makeshift training camp facilities. The unwelcome guest was even wearing Seahawks apparel in an attempt to look like a player.

Over a week later, Siverand took to Twitter to publicly apologize for the incident:

“After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity. I’ve privately apologized to Coach Carroll, John Schneider and the entire Seahawks organization. I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk, but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and am ready to move forward. I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players have been urged to avoid most contact outside of training camp in the lead-up to the season, let alone bring unauthorized guests to team hotels — some of which have been reserved specifically for team personnel into the start of the season.

Siverand was one of three undrafted cornerbacks signed by Seattle this offseason. The 6-foot-1 rookie likely would’ve faced long odds making the Seahawks’ final roster anyway, entering the NFL after playing mostly special teams during his senior college season.