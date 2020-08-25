Watch Now:

Highlights: Canucks vs Golden Knights

(2:02)

The Round of 16 is behind us and, man, that went by quick, didn’t it? Not a single series went the distance… instead, seven teams were were eliminated and bounced from the bubble over the course of just a few days. The league said the first official round lasted a few days shorter than they had anticipated and now the Stanley Cup is expected to be hoisted before October. Buckle up.

With the conference semis underway, we’ve got a great opportunity to re-calibrate and check in with our thoughts on the remaining teams in the field. There were a few surprising results in the first round — maybe none more surprising than the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues squandering their title defense after just six games.

How does this all effect our Power Rankings?

We’ve been periodically checking in with every team left in the hunt during these playoffs and now it’s time for a snapshot of each of the remaining eight clubs. Vegas remains at the top, where they sat heading into the first round, while the West’s other top team — the Avalanche — has taken a bit of a dip thanks to a tough start to the second round.

Let’s see where these teams stand.