Cueto Gets Trade Deadline Audition Tonight vs. Dodgers

The 2020 MLB season is only four weeks old and yet the Aug. 31 trade deadline is less than a week away. Teams have six days to evaluate their roster, dig through the market, and make upgrades. The first notable trade of the season was made late last week, when the Phillies acquired Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox.

Here are Tuesday’s trade deadline rumors.

Blue Jays might adding pitching

The Blue Jays entered Tuesday with a 14-13 record, good enough for the final spot in the American League playoff picture. Reinforcements could soon be on the way, too.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are entertaining trading for Pirates right-handers Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl. Both are off to good starts this season (Williams has a 122 ERA+ in five starts; Kuhl has a 160 ERA+ in five appearances, with three of those being starts), and are under team control until the winter of 2022.

The Blue Jays could use the rotation help. Three of the six starters they’ve given multiple starts to this season are on the injured list, including prized youngster Nate Pearson. It’s unclear who the Blue Jays would be willing to part with to acquire a new starter or two. Ostensibly, top prospects like Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Alek Manoah would be off the table.

Morosi adds that the Blue Jays are open to adding a rental starter, or one who wouldn’t be under team control past this season, if the opportunity to acquire a longer-term piece doesn’t materialize. That could mean dealing for, among others, Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker.

Diamondbacks could buy, sell

The Diamondbacks entered Tuesday losers of six consecutive games and with a 13-17 record, good for last place in the National League West, but only a game behind the Mets for the final playoff spot in the NL. The Diamondbacks don’t seem set on either buying or selling, however, and might do a little of both, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Part of that selling could include impending free-agent left-hander Robbie Ray, whom some teams have shown interest in as a reliever. Ray has had a horrid walk year thus far: through six starts, he’s accumulated an 8.33 ERA and has issued nearly one free pass (25) for every inning pitched (27). He’s also given up nine home runs, or three for every nine innings.

Arizona did something similar last deadline, trading Zack Greinke while acquiring Zac Gallen and Mike Leake. Alas, the Diamondbacks were unable to make the postseason, falling short for a second consecutive fall.