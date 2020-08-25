Watch Now:

Lionel Messi Formally Asks to Leave FC Barcelona

On Tuesday, Barcelona star Lionel Messi informed the club that he wants out ahead of the 2020-21 season. According to CBS Sports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to figure out what the next steps are concerning Messi.

The decision comes after Messi recently met with new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Barcelona prior to the start of the 2020-21 season. However, that clause reportedly expired in June. The next steps in Messi’s divorce from Barca could get ugly, but the fact he wants out will be one of the biggest soccer stories of the year.

As should come as no surprise, the sports world was absolutely buzzing over the news that Messi is looking to start a new chapter elsewhere. Messi is arguably the greatest player of all-time, and a new destination for next season would be a crazy turn of events.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news that Messi is looking to leave Barcelona.

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol tweeted that Messi certainly has his support as Messi looks to begin another chapter.

Messi’s Barca teammate, Luis Suarez, was supportive of Puyol’s sentiment.

Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez also appeared to weigh in on the news.

Fans, including Manchester City’s most famous supporter, were quick to make both jokes and sales pitches about their favorite clubs.

Premier League stalwart Peter Crouch made a good point about why the timing could be unfortunate if Messi moved to England.

Back in the states, Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt is a diehard Chelsea fan, so it’s only natural that he wants Messi to join the Blues.