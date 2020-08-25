Watch Now:

Grant Delpit Out For Season With Torn Achilles

(1:11)

If there’s one team that has been absolutely devastated by injuries in training camp, it’s the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, they saw a couple of players go down, including second-year cornerback Greedy Williams, who hurt his shoulder. The following day, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if Williams would miss a significant amount of time due to the injury, and he said he wasn’t sure yet, but did not rule it out.

“I would say we will see. Still evaluating,” replied Stefanski.

Williams started in all 12 games he played in during his rookie season, and recorded 47 combined tackles and two passes defensed. Williams is expected to start at cornerback opposite of Denzel Ward, but it remains to be seen if the former LSU star will miss any time due to his shoulder issue.

On the same day, the Browns lost another young prospective starter out of LSU in rookie safety Grant Delpit. After being carted off the field, it was revealed that he had torn his Achilles and would miss the 2020 season. Unfortunately, this is not the first big injury the Browns have suffered during training camp. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb was placed into concussion protocol last week after taking a big hit from linebacker Mack Wilson, and just a day later, Wilson himself was carted off the field after suffering what was called a significant hyperextended knee. Additionally, cornerback Kevin Johnson was hospitalized after suffering a laceration to his liver during a practice last week.

Stefanski realizes that his unit has had bad luck with injuries so far, but he’s confident in the depth of his team as well as their mental makeup.

“I think we have a resilient bunch,” Stefanski said when asked how his team will overcome losing so many players to injuries. “I think that they have all been on teams throughout their lives where injuries occur. It does not make us like it. I feel awful for guys that have long-term injuries. Then other guys, you are going to get nicked up, you push through it, you get your treatment and you are back out there. I do not worry about the mentality though of our team.”