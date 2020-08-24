Getty Images



The 2019-20 UEFA Youth League concludes on Tuesday when Real Madrid face Benfica in the final at the Colovray Stadium in Nyon, France. Real advanced to the title game by beating Red Bull Salzburg, 2-1, in the semis, while the Portuguese side took care of Ajax, 3-0.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 25

: Tuesday, Aug. 25 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Colovray Stadium — Nyon, France

: Colovray Stadium — Nyon, France TV and Live Stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app

Storylines

Real Madrid: The defense at times can be quite undisciplined, evident by conceding 10 goals in their first six games. But in the knockout stage, they have conceded just twice in 270 minutes and enter the final in good form against a club that has scored 10 goals in three knockout stage games. Expect Real to play patiently and dominate possession, giving Benfica less opportunities to break them down with their speed and diagonal runs.

Benfica: This club always has a bunch of top young talent, and Goncalo Ramos is one of them. The 19-year-old, who has eight goals in 12 matches for the Portugal U-19 national team, is one of the top scorers of the cup with six. He’ll be tasked with getting into space behind Real’s back line to fire his team to victory.

Prediction

Real’s defense comes to live against Benfica’s stellar attacks to take home the trophy.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Benfica 1