Watch Now:

Earl Thomas Released By Ravens

(5:33)

Earl Thomas’ time with the Baltimore Ravens came to an unceremonious end on Sunday after the club terminated the All-Pro safety’s contract citing “personal conduct” reasons. Thomas’ relationship with the Ravens, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports, never really meshed on or off the field since the club signed him back during the 2019 offseason and things came to a head at Friday’s practice when he threw a punch at fellow safety Chuck Clark and was sent home. That essentially clinched the end fo Thomas in Baltimore and now the safety is looking for a new home with the regular season starting up in just a few weeks.

In the aftermath of Thomas’ release, his former Seahawks teammate and current 49ers corner Richard Sherman took to social media to support his fellow Legion of Boom alumni.

“It’s really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me,” Sherman tweeted on Sunday. “Just know that when (Earl Thomas) gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again.”

Sherman and Thomas played together in Seattle’s secondary for seven seasons and were able to claim a Super Bowl title during their tenure, while also forming arguably the best secondary in the league at the time. What adds a bit more spice to Sherman showing support for Thomas is Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network’s report that the 49ers are one of the clubs to keep an eye on as a possible landing spot for Thomas, setting up a potential reunion between the defensive backs. The Cowboys and Texans were the two other clubs mentioned by Rapoport.

Wherever he lands, Thomas, who totaled 49 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 15 games played for the Ravens last season, will need to drastically improve his reputation as a teammate. La Canfora cites a source close to the Ravens that says he was “easily the most disliked guy’ in Baltimore’s locker room and the club’s Leadership Council was adamant that the team move on, which they have. With that in mind, teams will have to be cautious when considering the possible addition of Thomas to their culture, but, as Sherman notes, the seven-time Pro Bowler still has fuel left in the tank.