Veteran White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on Sunday homered for the fourth straight at-bat and for the sixth time within the three-game sequence towards the crosstown Cubs (CHW-CHC GameTracker).

Here is a have a look at his second-inning blast off Yu Darvish:

That one left the bat at 107.6 mph and traveled 449 toes. To repeat: Abreu homered in four-straight at-bats, and hit six homers within the three-game set towards the North Siders. That makes for a little bit of franchise historical past:

And:

Not dangerous firm, that. Abreu additionally had six residence runs in 9 at-bats, and as Scott Merkin notes his White Sox have at this level hit 28 homers of their final 54 innings(!). Not surprisingly, the Sox presently lead the majors with 55 residence runs on the season. Additionally not surprisingly, Rick Renteria’s is squarely in playoff place within the AL.

As for Abreu, he is now slashing a strong .328/.366/.681 with 11 residence runs on the season. Coming into Sunday, the 33-year-old additionally ranked in 92nd percentile this season for common exit velocity and the ninety fifth percentile for hard-hit charge. All of that’s particularly encouraging provided that Abreu has proven indicators of decline in latest seasons.

Given the spectacular younger core that is in place and the focused free agent additions of the latest offseason, the White Sox this season are below some strain to take the following step of their rebuild. Thanks in giant measure to the facility outputs of Abreu and the remainder of the lineup, they’re on the right track to attain that purpose after which some.