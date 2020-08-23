Watch Now:

Tiki and Tierney: Ron Rivera says there’s a ‘competitors’ for beginning QB

(2:06)

Cody Latimer, who was arrested on 5 expenses again in Could, was released by the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the crew introduced.

In Could, the 27-year-old receiver was booked on assault within the second diploma, menacing, unlawful discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment stemming from an argument that broke out throughout a poker recreation. He appeared in a Douglas Nation, Colorado courtroom shortly following his arrest.

The 56th total choose within the 2014 draft, Latimer spent his first 4 NFL seasons with the Broncos earlier than spending the final two seasons with the Giants. In 66 profession common season video games (with 15 begins), Latimer posted 70 receptions for 935 yards and 6 touchdowns whereas averaging 13.4 yards per catch. Final season, he set profession highs with 24 receptions for 300 yards in 15 video games (10 begins) in New York.

Latimer, who signed with Washington again in April, had been a part of a receiving corps that features Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Trey Quinn, Steven Sims Jr. and rookies Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Earlier this month, Washington launched operating again Derrius Guice after he was arrested on home violence-related expenses, together with felony strangulation. On Friday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera revealed that he has been recognized with lymph node most cancers. The longtime coach reportedly instructed his crew that the most cancers, which is in its early levels, is “very treatable and curable.”

Rivera not too long ago mentioned that veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who was activated by the crew on August 16, can have the chance to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the crew’s beginning quarterback. A 3-time Professional Bowler, Smith missed all the 2019 season after sustaining a significant leg damage in November of 2018.