On Monday, the 2020 NBA playoffs will proceed with one other quadruple-header of Sport 4s contained in the Disney World bubble. Within the second sport of the day, the Houston Rockets will meet the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder within the 4 vs. 5 collection within the Western Convention.

The Rockets simply gained the primary two video games to take a 2-0 lead, and had been a couple of minutes from making it 3-0 on Saturday. They could not dangle on down the stretch in regulation, nonetheless, and fell aside in time beyond regulation. With Russell Westbrook nonetheless sidelined by a quad harm, they’re going to proceed to depend on James Harden to prepared the ground.

Oklahoma Metropolis confirmed a number of coronary heart in Sport 3, arising clutch within the closing couple of minutes in what was primarily a must-win for them. Clearly the Rockets want 4 wins to shut out the collection, however no crew has ever come again from a 3-0 deficit. Now, the Thunder have to try this once more to keep away from falling in a equally perilous 3-1 gap.

Find out how to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder Sport 4

Date: Monday, Aug. 24 | 4 p.m. ET

Disney Huge World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Rockets -3 | Over/Below: 220.5

Storylines

Rockets: Up 5 with lower than a minute to play, Houston ought to have gained Sport 3. That they did not maintain enterprise is definitely irritating, however they need to nonetheless really feel fairly good about their place on this collection. They gained the primary two video games by double figures, and had been in management for a lot of Sport 3. In the event that they bounce again in Sport 4, they’re going to have a commanding 3-1 lead.

Thunder: OKC was on the ropes, however they fought again in a serious manner in Sport 3, getting enormous performances from their backcourt trio of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder. They nonetheless have a number of work to do, and are dealing with primarily one other must-win in Sport 4.

Sport prediction

The Rockets are as soon as once more small favorites, and we’ll trip with them on this sport. They gained the primary two by double digits, and may have gained Sport 3 regardless of the Thunder getting massive video games from Paul, SGA and Schroder. They seem like the higher crew, and shouldn’t solely win Sport 4, however cowl the small quantity as nicely. Choose: Rockets -3