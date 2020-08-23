USATSI



The Philadelphia Phillies misplaced their fifth consecutive sport on Saturday evening, dropping a contest in opposition to the Atlanta Braves that at one level noticed their win expectancy exceed 93 p.c (field rating). The person pitcher charged with the loss was Brandon Workman, who the Phillies acquired on Friday (alongside Heath Hembree) to enhance the bullpen with the worst ERA within the majors.

Starter Zack Wheeler did his half by holding the Braves to 2 runs over seven innings, with each the runs coming within the seventh. He allowed 5 hits and struck out eight with out issuing a free go. When Hector Neris entered the sport to start the underside of the eighth, the Phillies simply wanted to report six outs to protect a two-run victory. Alas, they could not try this.

Neris gave up a single to Dansby Swanson on his first pitch of the evening. He then walked Freddie Freeman earlier than allowing a run-scoring single to Marcell Ozuna. Neris was capable of coerce a fly out from Adam Duvall earlier than giving option to Workman. Sadly for supervisor Joe Girardi, Workman then gave up a first-pitch double to Matt Adams that put Atlanta up 5-4.

The Phillies’ offense tied the sport within the high of the ninth, offering Workman with one other alternative to make first impression. He did not take advantage of it. Tyler Flowers singled to steer off the underside of the ninth. Following an Ender Inciarte strikeout, Swanson singled to place runners on the corners. The Phillies deliberately walked Freeman earlier than Travis d’Arnaud hit right into a fielder’s alternative. All Workman wanted was to retire Duvall to power extras.

That is what occurred as a substitute:

The Phillies have now had 14 pitchers make at the very least one reduction look this season. Of these 14, simply two have ERA beneath 4.00: Jose Alvarez, who’s injured, and Blake Parker, who has thrown 5 innings.