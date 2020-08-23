Watch Now:

Invoice Belichick and the New England Patriots have all the time marched to the beat of their very own drum, and it is a technique that has translated to success. They typically take massive possibilities with who they register coaching camp, and Belichick just lately signed a participant who has been out of the sport for fairly a while. On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots introduced that that they had signed Paul Quessenberry, who hasn’t performed faculty or professional soccer for 5 years.

In line with USA TODAY Sports activities, Quessenberry has been out of soccer pursuing a profession as a marine. He performed defensive finish at Navy (his closing faculty season was in 2014), however the Patriots try him out at tight finish. Even when he’s a real lengthy shot, he does have NFL in his blood. His brother, Scott Quessenberry, is an offensive guard for the Los Angeles Chargers, and his different brother, David Quessenberry, is an offensive sort out for the Tennessee Titans. Final yr, David even caught a landing on a trick play towards the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. David additionally was honored with the George Halas award in 2017 after his battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Paul Quessenberry did check out with the Texans in 2015, however did not get a roster spot. Whereas Belichick is not afraid to exit on a limb in the case of looking for expertise, he has much more of a cause to take action this offseason. A complete of eight gamers on the Patriots opted out of the 2020 season on account of considerations centering across the COVID-19 pandemic. This season actually is unprecedented, so New England is seemingly taking unprecedented possibilities in the case of constructing its roster.