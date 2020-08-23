Watch Now:

The San Diego Padres received their sixth sport in a row on Saturday evening, topping the Houston Astros in a 13-2 boat race (field rating). 4 Padres homered, with two performances standing out above the remaining: rookie infielder Jake Cronenworth hit San Diego’s fifth grand slam in six days, and leadoff hitter Trent Grisham launched three house runs himself.

We’ll begin with Cronenworth, whose grand slam within the second inning gave San Diego a 11-1 lead. He entered the sport hitting .328/.400/.597 with two homers in 75 plate appearances. Cronenworth was acquired by the Padres over the offseason as a part of the commerce with the Tampa Bay Rays that swapped Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe.

The Padres hit grand slams in 4 consecutive video games from Monday by means of Thursday. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Manny Machado, and Eric Hosmer had been chargeable for these. Cronenworth’s grand slam means the complete Padres infield has hit one this week.

Grisham, who the Padres grabbed from the Milwaukee Brewers together with Saturday’s starter Zach Davies, got here into evening hitting .245/.364/.431 on the season, together with 4 house runs in 122 plate appearances. He delivered his first two house runs towards Astros starter Brandon Bielak. His third, an opposite-field shot, was hit towards reliever Joe Biagini.

Grisham is the third participant to hit three house runs in a sport this season, becoming a member of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who did it towards the Padres on August 13, and Jose Abreu who had a hat trick for the White Sox on the identical evening as Grisham (field rating). Additionally, Grisham is the eleventh participant in franchise historical past with a three-homer sport. It is value noting that the Padres have had three different multi-homer video games this 12 months, two by Tatis Jr. and one by Machado.