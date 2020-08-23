MLB’s Aug. 31 commerce deadline is quick approaching. Whereas the dynamics of this 12 months’s deadline are extra difficult than traditional — for example, the expanded 16-team playoff area means fewer dedicated “sellers” — we should always nonetheless see some exercise earlier than time runs out. So to set the scene for that intrigue to come back, we’re right here to run down the rumors and deadline-related information gadgets of the day. Onward with Sunday’s nuggets.

Nats holding regular after shedding Strasburg

The reigning champion Nationals are 4 video games beneath .500 going into Sunday’s slate. Nonetheless, the SportsLine Projection Mannequin (@SportsLine on Twitter) remains to be fairly bullish on Washington and provides the workforce higher than a 50 % probability to make the playoffs. In the event that they’re to make good on that and mount some type of title protection, they could must be lively main as much as the deadline. That is particularly the case now that co-ace Stephen Strasburg wants season-ending surgical procedure for carpal tunnel syndrome. Clearly, it stays to be seen what caliber of beginning pitcher is out there available on the market, however that is now an space of want for the Nats.

That mentioned, maybe a deadline addition just isn’t within the offing:

Rizzo, to his credit score, sometimes operates on a “win-now” stage, however the peculiarities of 2020 might change that strategy, at the very least quickly.

Reds nonetheless attempting to win

The Reds have been among the many most lively of groups over the past two offseasons, however their efforts have but to yield optimistic outcomes. Final season, they misplaced 87 video games and completed in fourth place, and this season they’re 11-14 as we strategy the midway level. Even so, the Cincy entrance workplace apparently is not contemplating a sell-off, at the very least in the mean time. This is extra from MLB Community’s Jon Morosi:

The Reds end up their collection towards the Cardinals on Sunday after which play 4 on the highway towards the Brewers and 4 at residence towards the Cubs main as much as the deadline. As Morosi suggests, that stretch might decide how the Reds play the commerce market.

Will Jays be consumers?

The upstart Blue Jays had been in playoff place heading into Sunday, which suggests they may very well be wanting so as to add reinforcements through commerce. Particularly, the rotation figures to be a necessity. The pitching employees has been hit by damage, and specifically starters Nate Pearson (elbow) and Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) are every on the IL. The Jays’ shocking early relevance in tandem with these accidents lead Jon Morosi to marvel aloud whether Toronto might indeed target starting pitching earlier than the alarm sounds on Aug. 31. Once more, although, provide can be extra of a query mark than demand on the subject of this 12 months’s deadline.

Giants lower Pence free

The Giants have acquired infielder Mark Robertson from the Rays in change for money or a participant to be named later. Robertson can be added to the Giants’ 40-man roster and assigned to the alternate coaching web site. With a view to make room on the 40-man the Giants have designated veteran outfielder Hunter Pence for task. Pence, 37, is and all the time can be a beloved determine amongst Giants followers due to his very important presence on two championship groups. This season, although, Pence struggled badly by means of 17 video games (.411 OPS) and didn’t maintain his comeback effort with the Rangers in 2019.