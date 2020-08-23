Watch Now:

Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Sequence Lead

(2:37)

Luka Doncic left Friday’s Sport 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers late within the third quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room instantly following the damage, and whereas he briefly returned within the fourth quarter, he left the sport once more shortly afterward and was dominated out for the evening. Doncic, thankfully, is optimistic.

“It is not that unhealthy,” Doncic said following the sport. “Truthfully, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It is not my proper.”

After Sport 3, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that whereas the severity of the damage is unknown, having Sport 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET certainly doesn’t help.

“We’re not sure of the precise severity of Luka’s ankle. One of many good issues is, it is the nice ankle, not the one which he is sprained just a few instances within the lat couple of years,” Carlisle said. “We’ll know extra tomorrow [Saturday], however he did come again and take a look at it clearly and wasn’t transferring nice. We’ll see the place he’s come tomorrow and Sunday morning. This sport on Sunday is early, which doesn’t make it any simpler. We’ll see.”

After an MRI Saturday revealed nothing alarming, Doncic is considered a game-time decision for Sport 4 on Sunday, based on ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs twisted up on this drive, and Doncic instantly crumpled to the ground. As quickly as he may rise up, he limped to the locker room on his personal. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, nonetheless limping, however out there to re-enter the sport.

Doncic missed a number of video games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, however this was not the identical one. Doncic sprained his proper ankle through the common season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the damage. He has missed 13 video games in complete this season on account of a number of completely different accidents. The Mavericks performed pretty nicely with out Doncic this season, going 7-6 in video games that he missed.