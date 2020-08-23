Watch Now:

Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Sequence Lead

Luka Doncic left Friday’s Recreation 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers late within the third quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room instantly following the harm, and whereas he briefly returned within the fourth quarter, he left the sport once more shortly afterward and was dominated out for the evening. Doncic, fortuitously, is optimistic.

“It is not that dangerous,” Doncic said following the sport. “Truthfully, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It is not my proper.”

Thankfully for Doncic, his optimistic outlook was the appropriate one to have as after an MRI Saturday revealed nothing alarming, Doncic was cleared by the Mavericks to play in Recreation 4 on Sunday.

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs snarled on this drive, and Doncic instantly crumpled to the ground. As quickly as he might rise up, he limped to the locker room on his personal. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, nonetheless limping, however accessible to re-enter the sport.

Doncic missed a number of video games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, however this was not the identical one. Doncic sprained his proper ankle in the course of the common season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the harm. He has missed 13 video games in complete this season attributable to a number of totally different accidents.