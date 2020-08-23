Watch Now:

Sevilla Targets Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic

(0:51)

Luis Suarez is the newest participant to talk out about his future at Barcelona. The ahead’s feedback come after Barca’s humiliating exit from Champions League quarterfinals, once they misplaced to Bayern Munich, 8-2.

Suarez, 33, spoke out on his willingness to adapt, making observe on the potential of his function altering in future.

“I’d settle for being a substitute right here. The competitors is all the time good and if the coach considers that I ought to begin from the bench, I’ve no downside serving to with the function they offer me. I believe I can nonetheless contribute quite a bit to this membership,” Suarez stated, per Bein Sports activities.

The Uruguay worldwide additionally famous that new head coach Ronald Koeman has but to speak with him. The ahead had 21 targets and 11 assists in 36 matches throughout all competitions for Barcelona, hardly matching his peak output (54 targets and 22 assists in 51 matches in 2015-16) however nonetheless being rather more than a servicable complement to famous person Lionel Messi.

Suarez’s future on the membership is in query as Barca simply accomplished a uncommon season with out a trophy and stuffed with inside chaos. Messi has been slightly uncharacteristically expressive all year long — and reportedly may wish to go away the membership.

It is unclear what Barcelona will appear like once they open the 2020-21 season, however the membership’s president lately expressed confidence that Messi will stick with the group.

Bayern Munich, in the meantime, will face Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Champions League last. You’ll be able to watch that showdown on CBS All Entry.