Los Angeles Lakers level guard Rajon Rondo accomplished quarantine on Monday and has been medically cleared to play, however he didn’t swimsuit up for the primary two video games of the Lakers’ first-round collection towards the Portland Path Blazers. That appeared prefer it may change for Sport 3 as Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Saturday that Rondo was energetic. Nonetheless, the group later modified course and dominated Rondo out of Sport 3 due to back spasms, in line with Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports activities Northwest.

Rondo broke his thumb throughout a apply in Orlando earlier than seeding video games started. His preliminary timeline was six-to-eight weeks, and we are actually on the five-week mark. He has not performed for the Lakers but at Disney.

Although the Lakers could also be scrambling for solutions after a mediocre begin to the bubble, Rondo’s return could be one thing of a combined bag. His playoff status is well-known. He averages extra factors, rebounds, assists and steals within the playoffs than he does within the common season, although context issues there, as lots of his current underwhelming seasons haven’t included postseason journeys. Nonetheless, his general playoff resume is sort of robust. He has a championship underneath his belt with the 2008 Celtics and a lot of sterling particular person performances, lots of which, sarcastically, got here towards present teammate LeBron James.

However Rondo’s efficiency this season has been subpar to say the least. The pre-pandemic Lakers had been 8.1 factors per 100 possessions higher with Rondo on the bench than on the ground, representing by far the largest hole amongst their rotation gamers. His alternative, Dion Waiters, has basically had the other impact. At Disney, the Lakers had been a staggering 22.4 factors higher per 100 possessions with Waiters within the sport than when he sat. The Lakers sorely wanted scoring punch when James went to the bench, and Waiters has not solely offered it, however in doing so, has opened up the ground for the remainder of the bench.

The Lakers have championship-caliber expertise on their roster, however managing their rotation goes to be important to their title push. As skinny as they’re within the backcourt proper now with Avery Bradley not taking part in within the bubble, they should let matchups and benefit dictate who receives taking part in time. Rondo’s status has to translate to tangible manufacturing for him to earn main minutes within the postseason.