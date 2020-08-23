Watch Now:

Celtics Take 3-0 Collection Lead in Victory over the 76ers

(2:53)

Regardless of their storied rivalry and up to date battles, the primary spherical collection between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t precisely been the thrilling matchup we hoped for coming into the postseason. Boston has a 3-0 lead coming into Recreation 4, and whereas the margins counsel that the video games have largely been shut, Boston merely has too overwhelming a expertise benefit for Philadelphia to maintain up with Ben Simmons out.

It is time for the 76ers to throw the kitchen sink on the Celtics. If they’ve any gimmicks or methods they’ve held in reserve, they don’t have anything left price ready for. Their type up to now hasn’t labored, and if they do not make a critical adjustment for Recreation 4, their season will finish Sunday afternoon. Here is all the things it’s good to learn about this matchup

Methods to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Recreation 4

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23 | 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Huge World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida

Disney Huge World of Sports activities — Orlando, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Celtics -8 | Over/Below: 213

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics have not missed a beat with out Gordon Hayward after his Recreation 1 damage, however they have not fairly settled on a remaining rotation. Gamers like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Romeo Langford are all getting seems, and whereas experimentation in a possible sweep is smart, the Celtics are going to should whittle their rotation all the way down to seven or eight towards the Toronto Raptors within the second spherical. Toronto solely has starter-level gamers in huge roles, and if the Celtics wish to beat them, they should equally know who their prime gamers are going to be.

76ers: This could be the final sport that Brett Brown ever coaches in Philadelphia. The embattled head coach has been on the new seat since final season, however an embarrassing sweep might be the ultimate straw because the 76ers try to salvage their promising Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid core. If he has any tips left up his sleeve, any wildcard methods that may deter the Celtics even slightly bit, now could be the time.

Recreation prediction

If Philadelphia had any battle left in them, they might’ve received both Recreation 1 or Recreation 3. Each had been shut video games, each had been received by Boston ultimately. Regardless of the matchup issues Philadelphia poses, they’re simply too depleted proper now to win a sport like this. Boston completes the sweep with relative ease right here. Choose: Celtics -8