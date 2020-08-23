Watch Now:

The Arizona Cardinals are making a late offseason addition to the secondary, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Sunday that they’re signing free-agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year deal. The deal is pending a bodily, and assuming all works out, this settlement ought to be finalized very quickly. Kirkpatrick has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who chosen him with the No. 17 total decide within the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Kirkpatrick will likely be reunited with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the Bengals’ defensive backs coach from 2014-15. Kirkpatrick labored effectively with Joseph, and credit him with how he developed right into a reputable starter. CBS Sports activities NFL author Cody Benjamin had Kirkpatrick as one of many prime 10 greatest free brokers nonetheless out there, and whereas he completed two straight seasons on injured reserve, he actually provides some expertise on the surface. Kirkpatrick is simply two years faraway from a stable 12 months during which he allowed only a 44 p.c completion proportion on targets.

The Cardinals just lately misplaced cornerback Robert Alford, who was positioned on injured reserve a few days in the past with a torn pectoral. He signed a multi-year take care of the Cardinals earlier this offseason, however Kirkpatrick might find yourself filling that gap properly. In 99 profession video games, he has recorded 302 mixed tackles, 65 passes defensed and 10 interceptions.

The Cardinals had the second-worst go protection within the league final 12 months, as they allowed a median of 281.9 passing yards per sport. Nonetheless, this unit seems to have potential on paper, with Patrick peterson, Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker, Byron Murphy and perhaps even rookie Isaiah Simmons getting a while in go protection.