The Arizona Cardinals are making a late offseason addition to the secondary, as the team announced that it’s signing free-agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year deal. Kirkpatrick has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who chosen him with the No. 17 total decide within the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Kirkpatrick can be reunited with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the Bengals’ defensive backs coach from 2014-15. Kirkpatrick labored nicely with Joseph, and credit him with how he developed right into a reputable starter. CBS Sports activities NFL author Cody Benjamin had Kirkpatrick as one of many high 10 finest free brokers nonetheless accessible, and whereas he completed two straight seasons on injured reserve, he actually provides some expertise on the skin. Kirkpatrick is simply two years faraway from a strong 12 months during which he allowed only a 44 p.c completion proportion on targets.

The Cardinals lately misplaced cornerback Robert Alford, who was positioned on injured reserve a few days in the past with a torn pectoral. He signed a multi-year cope with the Cardinals earlier this offseason, however Kirkpatrick might find yourself filling that gap properly. In 99 profession video games, he has recorded 302 mixed tackles, 65 passes defensed and 10 interceptions.

The Cardinals had the second-worst go protection within the league final 12 months, as they allowed a mean of 281.9 passing yards per sport. Nonetheless, this unit seems to have potential on paper, with Patrick peterson, Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker, Byron Murphy and perhaps even rookie Isaiah Simmons getting a while in go protection.