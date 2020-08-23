The Browns have signed veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Tremendous Bowl XLVIII, the membership introduced on Sunday. The signing will assist Cleveland deal with its wants at center linebacker after Mack Wilson sustained a hyperextended knee final week. Wilson, a starter throughout his rookie season, is hoping for a six-to-eight week restoration timetable.

Cleveland is Smith’s fourth crew within the final three seasons. He hung out with the Cowboys and Jaguars final season. Smith, following a two-year stint in Oakland, spent the 2018 season with the 49ers.

The 31-year-old Smith spent his first 4 seasons with the Seahawks. A seventh-round choose within the 2011 draft, Smith acquired eight begins in 2013 whereas serving to Seattle seize its first Tremendous Bowl win. Smith was named Tremendous Bowl MVP as his Seahawks beat the Broncos; his 10 tackles, fumble restoration and pick-six of Peyton Manning helped lead Seattle to a 43-8 victory.

Smith spent one other 12 months in Seattle earlier than becoming a member of the Raiders, the place he was a full-time starter for the primary time in his profession. In 2014, his first season with the Raiders, Smith set profession highs with 122 tackles, 4 sacks, three compelled fumbles and 6 passes defensed.

In 104 common season video games (52 begins), Smith has tallied 395 tackles, six sacks, 10 compelled fumbles, 17 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and 4 interceptions. In 9 playoff video games, Smith has logged 35 tackles, two interceptions, 4 passes defensed and a fumble restoration.

Wilson joins a Cleveland linebacker corps that features Wilson, Sione Takitaki, B.J. Goodson, Willie Harvey, and rookies Jacob Phillips and Solomon Ajayi. Phillips, who’s vying to be a Week 1 starter for the Browns, recorded 113 tackles for LSU final fall whereas serving to the Tigers seize the nationwide championship. The Browns additionally spent their second- and third-round picks on protection, choosing former LSU security Grant Delpit within the second spherical and former Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott within the third spherical. Delpit, like Phillips, is in line to be a Week 1 starter.