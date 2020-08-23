Bayern Munich’s Champions League run by the numbers: Perfect record, history for Alphonso Davies and more (News)

Watch Now:

Champions League Final Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich

(5:06)

Bayern Munich won the UEFA Champions League on Sunday with what turned out to be a fairly convincing 1-0 victory over PSG, despite the close scoreline. While some thought we could see a festival of goals, it turned out to be a defensive matchup that took a while to get going, as Kingsley Coman’s second-half header proved to be the winner.

Here’s a look at Bayern’s win and their dominant tournament run by the numbers:

Perfection

100 percent: Bayern became the first team ever to finish a Champions League campaign with a flawless record, meaning they won every single game they played in the competition. This competition saw them play 11 games instead of 13 due to the switch from two legs to one in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but no team was even able to even earn a draw vs. Bayern, let alone beat them. Their UCL winning streak of 11 wins is also an all-time record and one they are expected to improve upon next season.

In those 11 games played, Bayern scored 43 goals and conceded just eight.

Canadian makes history

One: Just one Canadian has won the Champions League in the history of the competition, and it’s young sensation Alphonso Davies, who started the final and once again held his own. The 19-year-old cemented himself as a starter since October, absolutely destroyed Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo in the quarterfinals and is one of the very best young talents in the entire world.

Payback is sweet

20: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is from Paris, spent his youth career at PSG from 2004-13 and even briefly played for the senior side. Not deemed good enough to remain at the club, he left for Juventus on a free transfer, ended up at Bayern Munich and scores the winning goal in the final to beat his former club.

The 24-year-old has also already won 20 trophies. You can’t make this stuff up.

Domination post-COVID

21: Before the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern Munich were playing quite well. But after it, they have been out of this world. Since play resumed for Bayern on May 17, they have won 15 straight games. In all, they’ve won 21 straight and 25 out of the last 26.

Their four Champions League games post-break saw them score 16 times and concede just three times. Absolutely unstoppable.