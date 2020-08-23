WWE



SummerSlam is likely one of the pivotal dates on the WWE calendar, a pay-per-view occasion the place the established order established at WrestleMania typically shifts in a giant manner. This yr’s version of the summer season extravaganza has the chance to be precisely the identical with six titles on the road — all with critical potential to vary arms.

Within the two featured matches on the cardboard, which takes place inside WWE’s ThunderDome at Amway Heart in Orlando, Drew McIntyre will put the WWE championship up for grabs towards the red-hot Randy Orton. In the meantime, common champion Braun Strowman will lastly face off with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend persona. On the ladies’s aspect, Asuka has separate matches with SmackDown ladies’s champion Bayley and Uncooked ladies’s champion Sasha Banks.

The occasion will get began on WWE Community at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff present starting one hour earlier than at 6 p.m..

Watch 2020 WWE SummerSlam

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23

Location: Amway Heart — Orlando, Florida

Begin time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff present begins at 6 p.m.)

Watch stay: WWE Community

WWE Community: Net | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Hearth | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE SummerSlam match card